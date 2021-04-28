28 April 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Electric scooters come with many advantages these days. They are easy to use and packed with numerous features for a worry-free ride on almost any surface. Here are some of the many benefits of electric scooters.

Electric scooters are a good alternative to gas-fueled bikes – In fact, electric scooters run on batteries and are inexpensive compared to gas-fueled bikes. Electric scooters are a great option for people who are conscious of the environment. Here are some of the benefits of electric scooters for adults.

No need for a license – Electric scooters are easy to control and are not super-fast. They operate at moderate speeds so that anyone can ride them without a license. You don’t have to go through the hassle of going to a driving school to obtain a license to operate the scooter. In fact, you can save money in the long run because you won’t have to renew the license or pay for insurance when riding an electric scooter.

Compactness – Electric scooters are slender and convenient to ride in traffic. Any garage can easily fix problems with the motor, chain, or tires of the scooter.

Safety – The scooter comes with numerous safety features such as acceleration control (hand-operated), taillights, and easily accessible rear-wheel brakes.

Simple to maintain – Electric scooters are made of sturdy materials and are easy to maintain. The design isn’t as complicated as a car. The three important parts of the scooter are the motor, battery, and controller. Take care of these three parts and you have taken care of the entire scooter.

Easy to park – Finding parking space is quite easy for an electric scooter. They are so compact that you don’t have to park them on the main road. You can easily take it with you wherever you go.

Cost – These scooters are available at various price points and are budget-friendly.

Environmentally friendly – Electric scooters were designed with the environment in mind. There has never been a good time to adapt to environmentally friendly products than the present time. The growing cases of climate change and global warming warrant eco-friendly products more than any other time in history. Motor vehicles emit various gases that are detrimental to the ecosystem. They contribute to environmental pollution over time. On the other hand, the use of electric scooters as a transportation mode helps reduce carbon emissions and is considered one of the best eco-friendly means of transportation.

Less traffic – Electric scooters are portable. You can easily carry the product if it runs out of charge or breaks down on the road. They are foldable to accommodate in the trunk of your car or carry on public transport.

Lightweight – Electric scooters are lightweight and easy to operate and maintain compared to other bikes. This is one of the most important advantages of an electric scooter.

No noise pollution – The roads are mostly filled with loud vehicles that are a nuisance to most people. Electric scooters will help reduce noise pollution on our roads.

Usable everywhere – An electric scooter is a great option for people who need to travel a short distance quickly. There are many places where you cannot drive a car but ride an electric scooter. You can take shortcut routes and save time with an electric scooter. You can get to the destination much quicker on an electric scooter compared to a pedal bike.