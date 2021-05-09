HORSE RACING: Aidan O’Brien Flutter Delivers €6,000 For Cork Punter

9 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A punter in County Cork was celebrating a tidy cash boost this weekend after a horse racing flutter turned into a four-figure sum of cash.

The anonymous winner struck a €5 Lucky 15 on their BoyleSports account, picking four of Aidan O’Brien’s horses running at Leopardstown on Sunday afternoon amounting to a stake of €75.

Joan Of Arc got the wager off to a flying start in the 2.45 at 11/2 which was quicky followed up by Bolshoi Ballet in the 3.15 at 6/5. The next two winners under jockey Ryan Moore were Sir William Bruce at 13/2 in the 4.45 and The Mediterranean in the 5.15 at 10/3.

With four winners in quick succession in the bag, the punter was able to log back in to see their account topped up by a handsome total of €5,978.50.



Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Cork customer picked out a few well priced winners, so we have to hand it to them for their savvy selections and hope the winnings of €5,978.50 go down well.”