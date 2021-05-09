GAA: Cork 5/1 From 12/1 After Waterford Thrashing

9 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

There were some major changes in the betting with BoyleSports today, Sunday, as the GAA action got off to a flying start.

The biggest mover in the 2021 Allianz Hurling League Division 1 outright after the weekends action were Antrim after they stunned Clare with a 1-21 – 0-22 win at Corrigan Park. Antrim are now 200/1 from 1000/1 while Clare have been eased out to 50/1 from 8/1.

Limerick and Tipperary got the 2021 Allianz Hurling League Division 1 off to an exciting start after the sides ended in a draw at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

This was Limerick’s first public outing since they lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup in December but thanks to David Reidy’s injury-time free, the Treaty men earned a 0-20 – 0-20 draw and have drifted out to 7/4 favourites from 6/4 to win the league. Tipperary on the other hand have been clipped into 6/1 from 7/1 with BoyleSports.

Cork and Waterford locked horns at Pairc Uí Chaoimh with the Rebels coming out on top with a score of 5-22 – 1-27. This has seen Cork tumble all the way into 5/1 from 12/1.

Wexford were far too strong for Laois in a comfortable 19-point victory. The Yellowbellies are now 10/1 from 11/1.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Sunday was a good day for Antrim who beat Clare by two points. Having won promotion back to the top tier in both league and championship for 2021, Antrim are in flying form with their odds into 200/1 from 1000/1. Saturday marked the first day in 2021 that GAA matches took place with a drawn match between Limerick and Tipperary. The Treaty men remain favourites but are out to 7/4 from 6/4 while Tipp are 6/1 from 7/1.”

