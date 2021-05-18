SPORT: Clonakilty Food Company – makers of the famous Blackpudding – sponsor Cork Ladies Gaelic Football

18 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Clonakilty Food Co., the West Cork family run business and makers of Clonakilty Blackpudding, today announced their sponsorship of Cork LGFA’s Underage Championship teams. Their three-year partnership incorporates the sponsorship of Cork LGFA’s three Championship underage sides U-14, U-16 and U-18, Football Development Academies, Summer Camps and sleeve sponsor of the Senior Cork Ladies.

Previous underage Cork LGFA Championship representatives Katlyn Sheehan (Glanmire; East Cork LGFA Division), Lia Heffernan (St Mary’s; North Cork LGFA Division), Liadh McMahon (St Vals; Mid Cork LGFA Division) and Millie Condon (Clonakilty; West Cork LGFA Division) came to the home of Clonakilty Food Co. in Clonakilty town to mark the occasion alongside Clonakilty Food Co. MD and owner, Colette Twomey.

Clonakilty Food Co. is a proud Cork business with strong community ties, their Blackpudding was first made in Clonakilty West Cork almost 150 years ago. Since the Twomey family took responsibility for the Blackpudding and its secret spice recipe in the 1970’s, its popularity has continued to grow in Ireland and now around the world. Over the years they have extended their product offering to include Clonakilty Whitepudding, Sausages, Rashers and most recently Veggie Pudding.

Colette Twomey, MD and Co-Founder, Clonakilty Food Co. said “Clonakilty is not just a brand it is a family – from the people who work with us every day, to the local community from where our story began, to the many families across the county and country who enjoy our quality products.

We are delighted for Cork LGFA to join our extended family and to offer our support to players and their coaches in reaching their full potential at club and inter-county level. They are, after all, the senior county stars of the future.

Above all, we want to play our part in fostering and facilitating the underage Ladies Gaelic players to continue and develop their love of sport, and to celebrate the joy in taking part.”

Brian Cotter, Cork LGFA said “Over the last two decades Cork Ladies Football has become one of the most successful entities in Irish Sport. Much like Clonakilty Food Co. from humble beginnings we have both flourished through hard work and staying true to our core values to becoming instantly recognisable brands both within and outside our areas of expertise.

We are excited to partner with Clonakilty Food Co. as we move to a new chapter of our Underage Championship programme and look to a successful future”