18 May 2021 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie News in Photos LGBTI+ Awareness Week 2021.Pictured are, Gerry O'Dwyer, CEO South/Southwest Hospital Group, Ailsa Spindler, Project Coordinator Gay Project, with the Intersectional Rainbow Flag, at Erinville Hospital, Western Road, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. LGBTI+ Awareness Week 2021.Pictured are, Michelle Keane, Security St. Finbarr's Hospital, Triona Healy, Community Worker Cork Kerry Community Health Care, Shane O'Donoghue, June Hamill and Kevin Mooney, all Community Work Department St. Finbarr's Hospital, with the Intersectional Rainbow Flag, at St. Finbarr's Hospital, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. LGBTI+ Awareness Week 2021.Pictured are, Margaret McKiernan, Director of Nursing Mercy University Hospital, Sinead Goggin, Mercy University Hospital, Peter Daly, HSE Erinville, Gerry O'Dwyer, CEO South/Southwest Hospital Group, Ailsa Spindler, Project Coordinator Gay Project and Kate Moynihan, Co-ordinator of LINC and member of LGBTI+ InterAgency Group, with the Intersectional Rainbow Flag, at Erinville Hospital, Western Road, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. LGBTI+ Awareness Week 2021.Pictured are, Michelle Keane, Security St. Finbarr's Hospital, Triona Healy, Community Worker Cork Kerry Community Health Care, Shane O'Donoghue, June Hamill and Kevin Mooney, all Community Work Department St. Finbarr's Hospital, with the Intersectional Rainbow Flag, at St. Finbarr's Hospital, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. LGBTI+ Awareness Week 2021 marked at Cork City Hospitals
