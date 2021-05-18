Services at Cork University Hospital still impacted by last week’s national HSE Ransomware hack

18 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system is causing significant challenges on CUH’s ability to deliver normal services.

Services currently impacted include

Radiotherapy Treatment has been cancelled for tomorrow (Wednesday 19th May) An information line for patients attending the radiotherapy services in CUH has been set up and can be contacted on: 021- 4234774 / 021-4234775 / 021-4234776 / 021-4234777

Additional Service Curtailments at CUH

Patients with an OPD appointment, Chemotherapy appointment, surgery appointment, should come to the hospital unless you are contacted to cancel

Patients with X-ray appointments should not attend unless contacted Management at CUH wish to inform patients that the Warfarin Clinic remains open. Delays are currently being experienced in accessing GP referrals for Cancer Services in CUH.

All services are reviewed daily by Hospital Management.

Patients who have had appointments cancelled will be contacted to reschedule when our systems resume.

Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience but wish to reassure the public that patients at CUH are receiving appropriate care.

Finally, management wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the ED in emergency situations and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.