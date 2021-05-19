WEST CORK: Upgrade to trunk water main between Ardgroom and Eyeries will improve supply

19 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council is commencing Phase 1 of the replacement of a problematic trunk water main between Ardgroom and Eyeries to improve security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage in these areas. The works involve the replacement of a 1.6 kilometre section of problematic water mains with polyethylene (plastic) pipes which supply the Ardgroom area. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Construction and are expected to be completed within 8 weeks.

The programme to replace the section of water main will commence in mid-May and are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Speaking about the works, Network Programmes Regional Lead with Irish Water, Steven Blennerhassett said;

“These works are essential as we have had 21 bursts on this trunk main in the past 18 months. Throughout Phase 1 there will be no direct impact on traffic in the area. Traffic management may be in place for a short time when works reach the junction of the existing/new pipe and the R571 where a connection is required. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause and we would like to thank the community for their cooperation in advance”

Customers have been notified about the works and can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

Irish Water continues to work currently with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing. Irish Water is working proactively with our delivery partners and as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that our construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.