EAST CORK: Cobh water upgrade project wins Safety award

19 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Ervia Major Projects Contractor Safety Award has been won by Farrans Sorensen Joint Venture for their work in delivering the Cobh Networks Contract on behalf of Irish Water. This focus on safety is key to keeping the works on track to successfully treat the raw sewage discharge from Cobh Town, as Irish Water delivers the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project which works towards ending the decades-long practice of discharging raw sewage directly into Cork Lower Harbour.

Farrans Construction and Sorensen Civil Engineering Limited Joint Venture has been working in Cobh since 2019, on Irish Water’s behalf, to extend the sewer network as part of the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project. They have constructed over 6.5 kilometres of the total seven kilometres of new sewer pipes in the busy roads, streets and communities of Cobh and works are progressing well on the five pumping stations.

“Safety is at the heart of everything that Irish Water does. The involvement and commitment of everybody working on this project has been essential to ensure that we deliver these necessary works safely,” said Déaglán Healy, Project Manager for the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project. “This safety award in particular acknowledges efforts by Farrans Sorensen JV to proactively encourage and reward positive behaviours in relation to health and safety.”

Olaf Sorensen, Chairman of Sorensen Civil Engineering Limited, a Cork based company, said: “We are delighted with this recognition of our commitment to safety as we partner with Farrans Construction to deliver this important infrastructure for Irish Water and for Cobh.

“We are on track to deliver this project by the end of the year – while maintaining the highest possible standards in safety, environment and quality.”

Farrans Construction, a building and civil engineering contractor based in Belfast, have brought their vast international utility experience to the project.

Dominic Lavery, Managing Director of Farrans Construction, said: “We are delighted with this recognition of our focus on health and safety which is reinforced through personal commitment from the boardroom to the work site. Nothing we do is so important that we cannot do it safely and our people are educated and empowered to Consider Accidents and Recognise Everyone’s Safety (CARES). We have worked and continue to work closely with Sorensen, Irish Water and the communities in Cobh to deliver these works safely with the minimum of disruption.”

When works are complete by the end of this year on the Cobh Networks contract, the final contract of the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage project, the project will, in compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive, treat all wastewater from the agglomerations of Ringaskiddy-Crosshaven-Carrigaline, Ringaskiddy village, Passage-Monkstown, and Cobh town.

This means 20,000 homes and businesses will be connected to the new scheme and that raw sewage from these areas will no longer be discharged into the Harbour, positively impacting the local economy, facilitating economic development and providing for a growing population and greatly improving the amenity value of the Cork Lower Harbour for the surrounding communities.

For more information on the project, information days and works information please contact the project team at corklowerharbour@water.ie or view our website at www.water.ie/corklowerharbour