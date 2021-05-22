If you’re fishing for Salmon you need a brown tag

22 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Salmon anglers are reminded that Brown Tag regulations are in force on the Lower River Lee for the full season until midnight 30th September 2021.

Due to ongoing Level 5 Covid-19 Guidelines, normal distribution through T.W. Murray, Halfway Angling Centre and The Tackle Shop, Shandon Street is unavailable, so the distribution of brown tags will continue by lottery for the remainder of the 2021 Angling Season on the Lower River Lee.

90 of the total 179 tags have been issued to date. A further 45 tags will be released on Tuesday 25th May 2021.

Any angler requesting a brown tag must be in possession of a valid 2021 Salmon Licence and must apply by email only to: corkleebrowntag2021@fisheriesireland.ie before midnight on Friday, 21st May 2021.

Anglers must provide in their email entry:

Name

Contact Address

Telephone Number

2021 Salmon Licence number – including licence letter prefix.

This is the only method to apply for a brown tag. Multiple applications will be disqualified. Salmon Licences are available online at: https://store.fishinginireland.info. Anglers on the Reserve List from the previous lottery are eligible to enter this draw.

Salmon anglers not in possession of a Brown Tag must fish using Catch and Release methods i.e., single or double barbless hooks. Use of worms is not permitted. A Salmon cannot be taken unless the angler is in possession of a Brown Tag. If a Salmon is taken both a Blue and Brown Tag must be affixed to the fish. Failure to do so may result in penalties.

IFI will send all applicants their entry number for the lottery by email on Saturday 22nd May. The draw which will take place at 9:00 am on Tuesday 25th May 2021 using random number generation. No personal information will be shared. 10 reserve licence numbers will be drawn in case the initial offer of a brown tag is not taken up. Tags will be issued to successful applicants by post.

IFI encourage previous recipients of 2021 Brown Tags to only enter this Draw if you have used your Brown Tag. Proof of usage will be required.

Late applications will be excluded.

For further information contact Inland Fisheries Ireland, Macroom on 026 41221