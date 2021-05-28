Online booking opens for Ireland’s only Victorian Waterworks

28 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Visitors to Ireland’s only Victorian Waterworks now have the comfort of booking in advance with Old Cork Waterworks Experience launching a new online booking platform. The introduction of dedicated timeslots will offer certainty and reassurance to visitors and enhance the onsite experience.

Staff are looking forward to welcoming back visitors to one of Cork’s most popular and unique attractions over the summer months. Commenting on the latest initiative, Cork City Council’s Executive Scientist Mary Walsh said, “The comfort and safety of our visitors are always forefront in our minds. With limits on capacity and increased safety measures already in place, dedicated timeslots will offer further reassurance and enable visitors to plan well in advance. Our online booking facility will also enable Old Cork Waterworks Experience to partner with other city attractions and accommodation providers, which can only be positive for Cork as a holiday destination this summer.”

Dating back to Victorian times, Old Cork Waterworks Experience offers guided and self-guided tours that include access to the former boiler and engine houses. The site also has a coffee dock with outdoor seating, a scenic picnic area and a children’s playground, and the attraction is fully wheelchair accessible. Old Cork Waterworks Experience is open every day, Monday- Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm.

For further information see www.oldcorkwaterworks.ie or contact the team email oldcorkwaterworks@corkcity.ie or call 021 4941500.