€920,000 allocated for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways in Cork

27 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Good news for Farmers

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has welcomed the allocation of €920,000 for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural Cork communities. Over €68 million has now been invested under the Local Improvement Scheme since it was re-introduced in 2017.

Senator Lombard said: “This is great news for local communities in Cork; I was only recently speaking to residents in Glengarriff about utilising this scheme to improve the local road infrastructure. This funding will improve access to our rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

“The focus of the Local Improvement Scheme is to support the continued improvement of rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities, but which represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

“There is significant demand for funding under the Local Improvement Scheme, which will play a vital role in the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ project.

Eligible roads under the Local Improvement Scheme are:

non-public roads that provide access to parcels of agricultural land, or provide access for harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more persons.; or

Non-public roads leading to important community amenities such as graveyards, beaches, piers, mountains, etc.

Non-eligible roads include