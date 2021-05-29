Munster Rugby player is SEAT Brand Ambassador

29 May 2021

By Tom Collins

Munster rugby player, Jack O’Sullivan, has signed a 12-month partnership with SEAT dealer, Johnson & Perrott Mahonpoint. O’Sullivan will be driving the all-new SEAT Leon for the next year, which he picked up from the Johnson & Perrott showroom as it reopened its doors on 17th May.

The SEAT Leon remains a core model for the SEAT brand in the Irish market. The all-new fourth generation Leon launched in 2020 and has received international accolades including AUTOBEST’s Best Buy Car of Europe 2021 and the much-coveted Golden Steering Wheel Award.

The all-new SEAT Leon is the most advanced vehicle in the history of the brand and includes cutting-edge illumination technology and full connectivity. Through the SEAT Connect app, users can remotely access their vehicle’s driving data, parking position, vehicle status and close the doors with the remote lock and unlock service.

The Leon is available with both traditional petrol (TSI) and diesel (TDI) engines as well as plug-in hybrid with the new Leon e-HYBRID which handles drivers everyday needs in EV-mode, capable of up to 64km on battery power alone.

Commenting on the new partnership, Jack O’Sullivan said: “I am delighted to come on board as a SEAT brand ambassador for Johnson & Perrott Mahonpoint. The Leon is SEAT’s first completely connected car and I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel and trying out the new features.”

Mark Whitaker, CEO at Johnson & Perrott Motor Group added: “We are thrilled to announce Jack O’Sullivan as a SEAT ambassador. The Leon is the perfect model for Jack and with its technological capabilities, will keep him connected while he’s on the road.”

“At Johnson & Perrott, we have a range of fantastic offers across the SEAT 212 range at the moment and I would urge customers to visit our showroom or log onto our website at www.johnsonandperrott.seat to avail of these offers while they can.”