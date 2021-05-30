NORHT CORK TOURISM: OPW investment in Annes Grove House and Gardens

30 May 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The OPW has invested over €2.1 million on capital works projects at the site since 2016 including the clearance, development and restoration of the gardens, the provision of toilets and car parking spaces and the conservation of outbuildings. These initial capital works projects are expected to conclude next year. It is envisaged that public access to the site will then begin to be introduced with access to the estate gardens pending the necessary permissions and in line with public health restrictions.



Annes Grove is a 45 minute drive from Cork City

An annual budget of €392,000 is also granted to the site by the OPW to cover pay, general maintenance, machinery costs, and operational services. In addition, the OPW is seeking to develop a visitor experience at Annes Grove and has recently secured a Rural Regeneration and Development Fund allocation of €375,000. This funding will be matched by €125,000 from the OPW to progress the visitor experience while also bringing to planning permission the refurbishment of Annes Grove House and associated outbuildings.

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, has welcomed the significant investment made by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in the development and restoration of Annes Grove House and Gardens in Castletownroche to ensure its phased opening to the public.

David Stanton said: