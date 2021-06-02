HAVE YOUR SAY: on Cobh Litter Management Plan #PublicConsultation

By on Comments Off on HAVE YOUR SAY: on Cobh Litter Management Plan #PublicConsultation

2 June 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The Cobh Municipal District of Cork County Council, in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 10 of the Litter Pollution Act, 1997, intends reviewing the Cobh Municipal District Litter Management Plan. The Litter Management Plan sets out the policies to be pursued by Cobh Municipal District in respect of the prevention and control of litter, the measures to be undertaken to encourage public awareness with a view to eliminating litter pollution as well as providing information in relation to existing litter prevention and control programmes.

File photo of an overflowing litter bin. This was not in Cobh but as we move into summer all Cork towns are seeing increased pedestrian traffic and litter is a topical matter.

The Cobh Municipal District Litter Management Plan, 2018 is available for inspection at the County Council offices, Carrig House, Cobh during office hours, by appointment. To make an appointment please ring 021 4811307.

A copy of the Plan can also be requested by emailing cobhmd@corkcoco.ie

People wishing to make submissions in respect of the Litter Management Plan are requested to submit same in writing to Municipal District Officer, Cobh Municipal District, Carrig House, Cobh, Co. Cork or by email to cobhmd@corkcoco.ie. All submissions must be received before 5 p.m. on Friday 16 July 2021.

HAVE YOUR SAY: on Cobh Litter Management Plan #PublicConsultation added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login