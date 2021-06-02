HAVE YOUR SAY: on Cobh Litter Management Plan #PublicConsultation

2 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cobh Municipal District of Cork County Council, in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 10 of the Litter Pollution Act, 1997, intends reviewing the Cobh Municipal District Litter Management Plan. The Litter Management Plan sets out the policies to be pursued by Cobh Municipal District in respect of the prevention and control of litter, the measures to be undertaken to encourage public awareness with a view to eliminating litter pollution as well as providing information in relation to existing litter prevention and control programmes.

The Cobh Municipal District Litter Management Plan, 2018 is available for inspection at the County Council offices, Carrig House, Cobh during office hours, by appointment. To make an appointment please ring 021 4811307.

A copy of the Plan can also be requested by emailing cobhmd@corkcoco.ie

People wishing to make submissions in respect of the Litter Management Plan are requested to submit same in writing to Municipal District Officer, Cobh Municipal District, Carrig House, Cobh, Co. Cork or by email to cobhmd@corkcoco.ie. All submissions must be received before 5 p.m. on Friday 16 July 2021.