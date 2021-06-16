Carrigaline News

16 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Hair-raising Success

A fundraising Hair Chop organised in aid of ‘Aoife’s Clown Doctors’ charity has proved to be highly successful with over €6,000 raised to date. Aoife’s Clown Doctors spread happiness through the wards and corridors of Ireland’s children’s hospitals. The clown doctor visits reduce the stress and anxiety of children in a hospital setting. They aim to transport each child to a world of wonder and fun. Carrigaline cousins Niamh Cogan, Áine-May Allan, Orla Noonan, and their aunt Siobhán O’Brien also donated over 4ft of their hair to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or alopecia. Their cousin, 7 year old Callum Mc Carthy who benefited from the Clown Doctors when he was ill in Crumlin Hospital was present at the Chop. Callum, who was the inspiration for the chop, spoke of the uplifting effect the Clown Doctors had on him when he was very sick and urged everyone to help.

The girls wish to thank all who contributed to their fundraising campaign on GoFundMe and all who helped in any way especially Chocolate Hair and Beauty and Barry Collins SuperValu.

Cultural Festival

Culture Night on Friday September 17th will be special in Carrigaline this year with numerous cultural events taking place in locations throughout the Town Centre. The Owenabue Arts Collective plan an exhibition and workshops in the Gallery with displays in several business premises as well as in any vacant shops that may be available. All cultural groups and individuals are invited to participate in an inclusive and integrated night of fun and entertainment . Venues include the Library, Community Complex, Band Hall and Lions Youth Centre. A number of outdoor events will take place in the Town Park. The theme of culture and art will continue on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th as part of a Community Festival with a carnival atmosphere. New residents to Carrigaline are particularly welcome to participate in a weekend of integration and inclusivity. The programme will be entirely governed by the Covid-19 regulations at the time, which is three months away.

Pipe Band

The death took place on Friday last June 11th of Eddie Cogan, President of the Carrigaline Pipe Band. As a young boy in the mid 40s Eddie joined the Pipe Band as a drummer. He played in the band for years and on many occasions he and the members travelled to engagements by bicycle with the pipes and drums strapped to their backs. He had a lifetime interest in the Band and called regularly to have a chat in the Band Hall. A mini band of Pipe Major Jason Deasy, Drum Sergeant Johnny O’Connell and Base Drummer Pat Tobin played as he was shouldered into St Brigid’s Church, Crosshaven for requiem Mass. At the funeral 20 members of the band provided a guard of honour at St Patrick’s Cemetery as Pipe Major Jason led the cortege to the graveside.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed walking group took a pleasant stroll through the Mangela, Ballybrack Woods, Douglas on Monday morning last. The Shed choir practiced for Culture Night in the open air on Tuesday morning while the music and ballad group followed with a session. All are enjoying themselves and looking forward to completing and occupying their new Men’s Shed. Some work remains to be done, the outside plastering and a few small inside jobs. The polytunnel which will be erected in its new location on the eastern side of the site will be increased in length by two bays. New members welcome contact Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Mural

Artists Teresa and Mary O’Regan started the mural on the northern gable end wall of Wylie House. The colourful mural will depict two swans on the Owenabue river. A beautiful mural was painted by young artist Cian O’Driscoll (Art) on a plain wall in the outdoor dining area of Carpe Diem café. A further mural being designed by artist Mary Murphy will be painted later on the gable end of Boots/Carry Out.

SEAI

Carrigaline is to become one of the SEAI sustainable energy communities. A group of local activists have been meeting regularly on Zoom under the auspices of Tidy Towns. The committee is at present conducting a scoping exercise with a view to engaging a consultant to complete their application to SEAI. SEAI is the Government appointed body to oversee sustainable energy use in Ireland.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns continue to be involved in so many aspects of life throughout the parish. Tidy Towns head up the summer and winter planting campaigns, consistently do clean up and litter picking, painting and so much more. They visit all five national schools and the three secondary schools to promote Tidy Towns. Last Tuesday pupils and teachers of two 4th classes from Holy Well NS called to see the Tidy Towns 1916 Centenary Garden where they met Tidy Towns Hon Secretary Maura Allen, Sean Cuimin and PRO Barry Cogan who gave them a brief history of the locality and of the seven signatories of the Proclamation. Tidy Towns are heading up the Carrigaline Sustainable Energy programme. Tidy Towns are competing in the National Tidy Towns competition, they are representing Cork in the National Pride of Place competition and the Muintir na Tíre Pride of Community competition. Meanwhile, the volunteers including two new recruits continue to meet at HQ every Wednesday at 7.00pm and Saturday morning at 9.30am to work on different projects around the town. More volunteers are welcome contact Chairman, Liam O’Connor, 087 781 7857, Hon Secretary Maura Allen 086 867 0222 or facebook.

Pioneers

The Munster Pioneer Spiritual Gathering will take place online this Sunday June 20th from 5.00pm to 6.00pm. The new National Spiritual Director of the Pioneers Fr Robert Mc Cabe will introduce himself and lead an hour of prayer and reflection. Contact Sorcha Uí Laoghaire email sorcha@gmail.com