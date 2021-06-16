SOCCER: Paul Farrell to continue as Cork City Women’s Manager

16 June 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Paul Farrell will take on the role of women’s manager for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Paul, who started his coaching career with Lakewood Athletic, became the side’s assistant manager in June of 2018, having previously spent three years coaching at UCC, before managing Ballinhassig’s Munster Senior League side. City Chairman Declan Carey welcomed the appointment, saying: “We are very pleased that Paul is taking on the role. He knows the squad, and the club, extremely well and is very well placed to build on the great work that he has been part of up to now. We all look forward to working closely with Paul over the coming months and will give him every support we can to progress the team.”

Commenting on the news, Farrell said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on the role. I have really enjoyed my time with the club and am very excited at this new challenge. I work with the players and the staff every day and I know how much all of them want to succeed for the club, so we will all be redoubling our efforts to start climbing up the table when the league resumes.”

“We have a lot of very talented players in this group, some excellent staff and I know that the support is there from the club as a whole, so we will all be working together and I am confident that we will see results on the back of that.”