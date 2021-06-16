Permanent TSB closes physical cash desk

16 June 2021

By Tom Collins

Closure of physical cash desks at PTSB Bishopstown is a “a blow to the community”

The new Sinn Féin Cork City Councillor Eolan Ryng has described as “a blow to the community” the decision by Permanent TSB to remove physical cash desks at its Bishopstown branch from 03 August 2021.

Mr Ryng said it is “a terrible way to treat loyal customers” and he expressed particular concern for elderly customers who value and rely on face-to-face services from their bank.

Councillor Ryng said;

“I’ve been contacted by worried customers who don’t like the idea of having to move to a completely online model.

“Many, particularly elderly people, prefer face to face service for a number of reasons. Trust, security and actual human interaction are important to them.

“This withdrawal of face to face services comes on the back of the closure of the Togher PTSB branch in 2010. This led to a number of customers making the journey to Curraheen Road to avail of their preferred method of interacting with their bank.

“This is a bank that was bailed out by the citizens of this country. This is a bank that still has the Irish government as a shareholder.

“This isn’t good enough. The community deserves far better.”

“I’m calling on PTSB to put in place a specific service to accommodate elderly customers who prefer to continue their banking interactions personally.”