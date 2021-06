FISHING: Funding available in 2021 for angling projects and events in Cork

17 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched its Sponsorship Programme for 2021.

The programme, which is one of the main funding mechanisms of Inland Fisheries Ireland, awarded funding to 87 angling events and initiatives across the country during 2019, resulting in an investment of €30,000 to support novice anglers and angling tourism in Ireland.

In Cork, 11 initiatives were awarded funding as part of the scheme in 2019. They included: the Cork Small Boats Festival in Cobh organised by Cork Small Boats Festival, the All Ireland Juvenile Boat 2018 in Crosshaven organised by Munster Provisional Council of the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers, the Interprovincial & All Ireland Youth Boat Championship 2019 in Crosshaven organised by Munster Provisional Council of the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers, Cast Programme Levels 1-3 (x three groups) Rathcormac Angling Hub in Rathcormac Old School, River Bride organised by Salmon & Sea Trout Recreational Anglers Ireland, Easter and Summer Angling Camps for Children in Kanturk organised by Trout Angling Federation of Ireland, Munster Youth Boat Summer League 2019 in Crosshaven organised by Munster Provisional Council of the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers, Glanmire and District Cast Programme 1-3 (three groups) in Tibbotstown Reservoir organised by Salmon & Sea Trout Recreational Anglers Ireland, Rathcormac Angling Hub Introductory to Angling (three events) in Rathcormac Old School, River Bride, Tibbotstown Reservoir organised by Salmon & Sea Trout Recreational Anglers Ireland, Glanmire and District Introductory to Angling Taster Days x 3 in Tibbotstown Reservoir organised by Salmon & Sea Trout Recreational Anglers Ireland, Youth Initiative Day – Munster in Youghal organised by Irish Federation of Sea Angling and Fly Tying Intermediate/Beginner in Rathcormac Old School organised by Salmon & Sea Trout Recreational Anglers Ireland.

Due to public health guidelines around the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sponsorship Programme didn’t go ahead in 2020 but in 2019, it supported 45 angling competitions to showcase Ireland’s angling resource and contribution to local economies. Over 800 anglers travelled from outside Ireland to participate in these competitions. A total of 37 Coaching and Juvenile events, aimed at novice and young anglers with a view to increasing participation in the sport, along with five public awareness events and angling-related initiatives were supported in 2019. In total, over 600 juvenile and novice anglers participated in these initiatives.

Eligible events and categories in the 2021 Inland Fisheries Ireland Sponsorship Programme are as follows:

Large international competitions held in Ireland which showcase Ireland’s angling resources and contribution to local economies, supporting jobs and businesses (maximum sponsorship available is €3,000 per event).

Novice angler events and training courses which increase participation in angling including funding of transport hire for participants to facilitate attendance at novice angler events. Minimum of 20 novice angler participants required (maximum sponsorship available is €500 per event or course).

Information dissemination or initiatives to promote fisheries awareness, conservation and protection of the inland fisheries and sea angling resource; promotion of angling as a key Irish tourism activity e.g. Production of high quality angling promotional videos, seminars, coaching, training or workshops (maximum sponsorship available is €1,000 per event).

Juvenile and minority angling teams representing Ireland at international events both home and abroad (maximum sponsorship available is €500 per team).

Initiatives which support novice anglers and sustainable angling tourism are “key priorities” for funding in 2021, according to Suzanne Campion the Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland. Launching the programme, she said: “We are delighted to make financial support available in 2021 to support key priority projects and events that will support novice and junior anglers and help grow sustainable angling tourism here in Ireland. The past year has shown us all how important engaging in outdoor activities has been for people’s physical and mental wellbeing and the Sponsorship Programme has a focus on encouraging new and novice anglers to enjoy the outdoors more by participating in angling in a sustainable manner. In addition to supporting those who are holding a rod for the first time, we also have a unique opportunity to inform novice anglers about conservation and protection of our precious wild fisheries. As the deadline to apply under the Sponsorship Programme is Friday, 25th of June we are encouraging all angling clubs, groups and associations to get in touch with us in Inland Fisheries Ireland and apply for funding through the programme.”

Applications for funding from the Sponsorship Programme are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative. The programme will remain open for funding applications until the 25th of June 2021 with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year.