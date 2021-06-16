PROPERTY: A townhouse in County Cork for €95,000?

16 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A townhouse in the quiet rural village of Lismire, Co Cork, is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction

Number 3 Lios na Greine, is a two-storey, three-bed mid-terrace home located close to the towns of Kanturk and Newmarket.

It will go to auction on June 24 with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €95,000.

The property has a BER rating of B3 and benefits from a rear yard. It could be an exciting opportunity for a discerning purchaser and would make an ideal home or investment property.

From Lismire, the town of Newmarket is 5kms away while Kanturk is 7.5km. Charleville is 25kms away, as is Mallow.

Commercial and residential property from a total of 10 counties are listed in the upcoming auction.

Other properties include an end of terrace warehouse in Limerick’s Eastway Business Park, which goes to auction with an AMV of €190,000, an original Georgian building in the heart of Limerick city’s office district with an AMV of €200,000 and a former pub on Market Street, Listowel, Co Kerry with an AMV of €100,000.

The auction will also feature a number of residential properties of varying sizes listed with AMVs ranging from €70,000 to €175,000.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

The properties for the June 24 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.