A Cork Toyota dealership are selling a Fire Truck #UnusualVehicle

8 July 2021
By Tom Collins
A 4-litre petrol engine sounds thirsty, but who cares about fuel economy when you can put out fires!
This is a pristine 1983 Landcruiser FJ61. Straight out of a factory in Japan, where it has been strictly and expensively maintained to adhere to their Industrial safety standards. It has just over 4,000 KM on the Clock! You can even see the factory plastic on the back bench seat.
|Engine
|4000cc
|Year
|1983
|Variant
|FJ61 Fire Truck
|Colour
|Red
|Doors
|5
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Owners
|2
|Registration Number
|ZV26924
|Transmission
|Manual
|Price
|€19,950
To make an offer or arrange a viewing contact Cogan’s Toyota Carrigaline https://www.cogans.ie/used-cars/toyota-plus-ireland/a0Z6700000bMgcY?Toyota/Land%20Cruiser/Cork
