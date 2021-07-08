A Cork Toyota dealership are selling a Fire Truck #UnusualVehicle

8 July 2021
By Tom Collins
A 4-litre petrol engine sounds thirsty, but who cares about fuel economy when you can put out fires!

This is a pristine 1983 Landcruiser FJ61. Straight out of a factory in Japan, where it has been strictly and expensively maintained to adhere to their Industrial safety standards. It has just over 4,000 KM on the Clock! You can even see the factory plastic on the back bench seat.

Engine 4000cc
Year 1983
Variant FJ61 Fire Truck
Colour Red
Doors 5
Fuel Type Petrol
Owners 2
Registration Number ZV26924
Transmission Manual
Price €19,950

To make an offer or arrange a viewing contact Cogan’s Toyota Carrigaline https://www.cogans.ie/used-cars/toyota-plus-ireland/a0Z6700000bMgcY?Toyota/Land%20Cruiser/Cork

