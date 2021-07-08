A Cork Toyota dealership are selling a Fire Truck #UnusualVehicle

8 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A 4-litre petrol engine sounds thirsty, but who cares about fuel economy when you can put out fires!

This is a pristine 1983 Landcruiser FJ61. Straight out of a factory in Japan, where it has been strictly and expensively maintained to adhere to their Industrial safety standards. It has just over 4,000 KM on the Clock! You can even see the factory plastic on the back bench seat.

Engine 4000cc Year 1983 Variant FJ61 Fire Truck Colour Red Doors 5 Fuel Type Petrol Owners 2 Registration Number ZV26924 Transmission Manual Price €19,950

To make an offer or arrange a viewing contact Cogan’s Toyota Carrigaline https://www.cogans.ie/used-cars/toyota-plus-ireland/a0Z6700000bMgcY?Toyota/Land%20Cruiser/Cork