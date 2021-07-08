SMALLEST HOME IN CORK CITY? €179,000 for a 1-bed 35m2

8 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Presenting 1A Thomond Square (also known as “Gate Lodge” or “The Lodge”), Old Blackrock Road (opposite South Infirmary), Cork City, T12 FC7W – just a few doors away from well-known pub ‘Paddy the Farmers’

On 14 August 2014, this property sold for €47,500 (it had an asking price of €50,000). At that time it was described by the then estate agent as being “Gate Lodge, Thomond Square” and it needed some modernisation. Fast forward 7 years and it’s now described as “1A Thomond Square” and has indeed been modernised. Everything that could be done has been done. According to the estate agent’s listing, someone was paying €1,100 per month for this home until recently.

Where is the home?

When size doesn’t matter

A shoebox unit is a home of 500 square feet (46.45 m2) or less, generally designed for a single occupant. This tiny home in Cork City is even smaller than that, it’s just 376.73 square feet (35m2), that’s less than the size of a 2-car garage, but as any estate agent will tell you; it’s all about the location. If you have a sea view, or are in a City that can outweigh the negatives of the small space.

Estate Agent’s Description

BARRY AUCTIONEERS & VALUERS are delighted to offer for sale this unique one bedroom property in show house condition situated in the city centre opposite the South Infirmary hospital. The property oozes charm and would be ideal for a first time buyer, or investor as it is being sold with contents. The house is being sold with vacant possession and the previous rent was €13,200 per annum. Viewing is a must to fully appreciate. https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/1-a-thomond-square-old-blackrock-road-cork-city-cork/4475266

Rooms Entrance Hallway – Laminate floor, utility area plumbed for washing machine. Bathroom – Guest WC & WHB, Power Shower extensively tiled. Kitchen / Living Room – Laminate floor, fully fitted kitchen with stainless steel sink & drainer, integrated hob, oven, extractor and fridge freezer. Bedroom – Fitted double bed with built in shelving with dressing room. Mezzanine area ideal for storage. Outside – Small area to the front with gate.

BER Details Exempt Photos of what it looks like now

Photos of what it looked like circa 2014, before modernisation