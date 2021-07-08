Aldi unveils its renovated Blackrock #Cork “Project Fresh” store

8 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Aldi’s Blackrock “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project, which has seen the store completely refurbished. Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all of its 147 stores nationwide.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design. Aldi’s Project Fresh store layout was recognised at the Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, by scooping the Best New Store Build award for Aldi’s Ennistymon store, one of Aldi’s first Project Fresh stores.

Featuring the new layout, the Blackrock Store offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new product category signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. Aldi has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Operating 24 stores in Co. Cork, Aldi has become an established part of Cork’s retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice and value for money. Aldi employs 1,000 full time staff, spending €30M on wages annually. It is seeking to recruit 120 new employees for its County Cork stores this year. Opportunities available include 118 permanent positions. Recently, Aldi opened a flagship store in Douglas, Cork creating 27 permanent jobs, with 23 staff members recruited from the local area.

Aldi’s Cork stores participate in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The stores have donated over 311,000 meals to its charity partners to date. Aldi’s Blackrock store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cork Animal Care Society, Féileacáin and St. Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville availing of the €500 bursary grant last year in Co. Cork.

Speaking at the reopening, Robert Sexton, Blackrock Store Manager said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is great news for our local customers in Blackrock. Its new spacious design makes for a very easy and enjoyable shop.”