Carrigaline News

14 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Vaccination Centre

For the first time since the Covid-19 vaccination programme started Pharmacies in Carrigaline got supplies and commenced to vaccinate their customers. Conor Phelan of Phelan’s Pharmacy said that he was glad to be part of the National effort. Phelans recently converted the former Abbey Restaurant, Main Street into a purpose built vaccination centre which is also available to other users. Last Sunday Phelans vaccinated 98 in Carrigaline 100 in Glanmire and 25 in Grand Parade, Cork City. Their registration list is currently at 13,5000 but with adequate supplies and 10 vaccinators they hope to make inroads in that figure in the weeks ahead. They are using the Janssen single dose vaccine which gives immunity in two weeks. Doctors Surgeries and other pharmacies in Carrigaline are all contributing to the National Covid-19 Vaccination campaign.

Sports Joint Venture

Carrigaline Rugby Club and Carrigaline Athletic Club, in partnership, are developing a modern sports complex at Kilnagleary. Located on a 12-acre field leased from Cork County Council situated on the southern side of the road opposite the Estuary Business and Technology Park. Initially the clubs intend to play and train on one grass pitch. The overall plan is to develop three rugby pitches with a synthetic full sized running track around the main pitch. The development which is quite convenient will include a modern clubhouse. Both clubs welcome new members. The Carrigaline athletic juvenile club trains in the GAA on Tuesday evenings, the adults meet at the Community Complex: see Carrigaline Road Runners Facebook page and the Rugby Club are also on Facebook or email Carrigalinerugby@gmail.com.

Culture Night

Plans to celebrate Culture Night on Friday September 17th in Carrigaline are progressing with many talented artists, individuals, choirs, dancers and musical groups committed to participating. While a number of indoor venues are available the organisers are also planning for outdoor performances. A lot of the programme will depend on the Covid-19 regulations at that time. A special effort is being made to include the many nationalities that have made Carrigaline their home and are integrating into the community. Culture Night will be extended to Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th to create a weekend festival in Carrigaline.

Pioneers

Carrigaline Pioneer Centre was represented at the annual Fr Theobald Mathew commemoration in Joseph’s Cemetery on Wednesday last July 7th. The gathering was welcomed by Sorcha Uí Laoghaire organiser and National Secretary PTAA. Fr Colin Doocey Spiritual Director, Cork City Region led the prayers. Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Derry Canty laid a wreath at the graveside, Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan was also in attendance. Guest Speaker was John Deasy, Skibbereen who has researched the life of Fr Mathew and published his book in 2019 on the history of Temperance and the Pioneers in the Cork Diocese. Sean O’Riordan played the pipes, led the procession to and from the graveside and John Gildea played a lament and other tunes.

Knock Virtual Pioneer Pilgrimage

The Annual Pioneer/Matt Talbot Pilgrimage to Knock takes place this Sunday July 18th. The main celebrant will be the newly appointed National Pioneer Spiritual Director Fr Robert Mc Cabe, from Navan Parish, Co Meath who will give the homily. It will be a virtual pilgrimage for the second year and will be livestreamed on Knock.ie and YouTube and Facebook.

Jim Kelly’s Book

A children’s story book ‘Granny’s Special Delivery’ by local author James Kelly illustrated by Carrigaline artist Rita Dineen was recently launched and is receiving wide acclaim. Jim, an engineer by profession is a native of Macroom. The book is available in the City Library, online printmybook.com and in Macroom, Carrigaline and Vibes and Scribes bookshops.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are so pleased with the community support they continue to receive. A special welcome to the new volunteers who joined the team in recent weeks. Newcomers are always welcome to join the green team of volunteers who meet at HQ every Wednesday at 7.00pm and Saturday mornings at 9.30am. With the combined help of Cork County Council, the many resident associations and the Tidy Towns, the Pollinator corridor from the Shannon Park roundabout to the foot of Cummeen Hill is obvious. Carrigaline has been nominated by Cork County Council for this year’s Pride of Place National final and Tidy Towns are progressing their programme of works to impress the judges.