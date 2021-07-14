Clonakilty white pudding can be cooked on a BBQ #SummerFoodIdeas

14 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In our house; Black pudding has always been the popular choice, and white pudding played second fiddle. The Clonakilty Food Company are currently in a social media blitz to promote their white variety, advertising the product for summer breakfast use, highlighting how it “pairs beautifully with fresh crusty bread and eggs of choice.” and also saying “Pop it on a pan, under the grill or cook over a campfire”.

