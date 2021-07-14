Clonakilty white pudding can be cooked on a BBQ #SummerFoodIdeas

14 July 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

In our house; Black pudding has always been the popular choice, and white pudding played second fiddle. The Clonakilty Food Company are currently in a social media blitz to promote their white variety, advertising the product for summer breakfast use, highlighting how it “pairs beautifully with fresh crusty bread and eggs of choice.” and also saying “Pop it on a pan, under the grill or cook over a campfire”.

Good Morning Sunshine The sun may not shine every day in an Irish Summer but you can at least start your morning with some sunshine on your plate with Clonakilty White pudding; made with Irish pork, Flahavan’s pinhead oatmeal, fresh onions and the Twomey family Clonakilty Spices. Pop it on a pan, under the grill or cook over a campfire to enjoy a bit of golden sunshine at breakfast no matter the weather. Whether you’re planning a staycation or just heading to a local beach or park for the day, make sure to include Clonakilty Whitepudding in your breakfast essentials.

Fancy winning your staycation essentials this summer? Head over to the Clonakilty Food Company Facebook page right for your chance to win.

