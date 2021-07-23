GAA: Cork vs Kerry – Munster SFC final

23 July 2021

Diarmuid Connolly: “It’s baffling that Cork are 9/1 but Kerry have been irresistible this year” – “Cork at 10/11 for the +9 handicap as it won’t be a high scoring game”All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Connolly spoke to BoyleSports Leon Blanche ahead of the Kerry v Cork Munster SFC final this weekend as the Kingdom seek revenge on the Rebels.

“Kerry were shocked in the Munster SFC semi-final last year and I find the betting very strange that they are 1/20 to beat Cork this weekend in the final. Cork are 9/1 and I think it’s baffling as they were great value last year when they won after extra-time. Kerry this year however have been irresistible, and no team has pushed them to the pin of their collar bar Dublin.

“They are building not only a team but a massive squad and that’s what they are going to need to win this year’s All-Ireland SFC, if they are going to win it this year. In saying that, Cork were value last year and they have slipped under the radar this year. Kerry have scored 15 goals in the league and championship so far this year and that for me is a team who have their sights on bigger days ahead than the Munster final.”

Connolly said he doesn’t think Kerry will cover the -9 point handicap spread at Even money. Instead, he likes Cork at 10/11 to cover the +9 handicap.

“Traditionally these games are tight, and we seen that last year. Cork don’t concede a whole lot and they soak up pressure at the back and have really strong runners coming off. I tipped Cork to beat Kerry last year because I think the way they play just doesn’t suit this Kerry team. They want to transition the ball very quickly and kick the ball as much as they can where as Cork are filtering back and slowing it down all the time so I don’t see this being a high scoring game. I fancy Cork at 10/11 for the +9 points handicap.”

