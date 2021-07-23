Verde Energy Group announces €20 million “Green Fund” to support the installation of “green” solutions nationwide

23 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Verde Energy Group recently announced details of a €20 million “Green Fund” they have put in place to support the installation of “green” solutions, including EV Chargers, Solar PV, and energy efficient LED lighting, as well as its innovative ENWARE Sustainability SaaS platform, nationwide.

Having recently rebranded, through this incentive, Verde Energy Group will fund client installations which include a combination of the three technologies over a three to five year period, seeing clients pay a monthly fee rather than paying upfront, bringing substantial savings to customers.

Formerly known as Verde LED, a market leader and one of the largest commercial LED Lighting manufacturers and suppliers in Europe, Verde is best known for offering a wide range of lighting solutions using premium LED chip technology primarily for commercial purposes. However, the rebrand is a natural progression for Verde; and in line with Government commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, Verde Energy Group will steer clients towards a carbon neutral facility while generating cash savings, through it’s diversified service and product offering which includes EV Chargers, Solar PV and it’s innovative ENWARE Sustainability SaaS platform.

Speaking about the rationale behind the diversification and the €20 million “Green Fund”, Paul Martin, Co-founder and COO of Verde Energy Group said “Creating cost-saving, energy efficient solutions is the way towards a more accessible and greener Ireland. The new fund offers a real win-win option for clients who wish to upgrade to energy saving solutions without bearing the full costs of upfront payments, with the added benefit of improving their carbon footprint.

“The adoption of electric vehicles in Ireland is accelerating, and the Climate Action Plan commits to a target of 936,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030, so ensuring there is the necessary infrastructure in place to support this step up is crucial. For businesses, providing a more EV friendly environment for employees and customers is a big opportunity to become cleaner, more sustainable and more efficient. Most companies offering EV charging are currently doing so on a “Plug and Play” basis, meaning there is no cost to the employee.”

Martin continued “Good roof space provided by commercial properties such as manufacturing, distribution and pharmaceutical facilities make Solar PV (photovoltaic) a sound investment for them. Solar PV systems transform the energy from the sun into electricity, which then powers a building’s energy requirements. Depending on the size of the installation, Verde Energy Group aims to cover the base load of a facility to minimise wastage, generating 30-50% electricity requirements from PV.”

For those looking to reduce their carbon footprint and reap the environmental benefits of retrofitting, Verde Energy Group is a one stop shop, with the added incentive of processing funding supports such as SEAI Grants, on the client’s behalf. In addition the Accelerated Capital Allowance Tax Incentive promotes the investment in energy saving products, and businesses can avail of the ACA tax incentive if they are in possession of any qualifying energy efficient equipment, such as EV chargers or Solar PV. While the Electric Vehicle Charge Point Grant is available to support the installation of EV Chargers by businesses and domestic customers.

The newly announced “Green Fund” reinforces Verde’s reputation for devising sustainable solutions; while the diversification in the business will also create an additional 30 jobs over the next two years, the largest recruitment drive by Verde since its inception in 2010.

For further information on how to avail of the “Green Fund”, visit www.verdeenergygroup.com