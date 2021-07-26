Cork County Council announces funding of over €156,000 for 117 Community Groups

26 July 2021

By Tom Collins

More than one hundred community groups across Cork County are set to receive funding under the Community Enhancement Programme 2021. The programme aims to help communities to carry out minor improvements to buildings including energy-saving projects, renovate community centres, develop community amenities and purchase equipment.

The county-wide allocation through the 2021 programme, which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Cork County Council’s three Local Community Development Committees (LCDC), totalled €156,299.

The fund also includes provision for 32 groups in County Cork who will benefit from a new one-off grant associated with the reopening of facilities. It covers costs such as insurance and utility bills.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan congratulated all the successful projects saying:

“The resilience of community groups across the entire County of Cork since March of last year is nothing short of inspiring. I want to thank every one of them for the tremendous work that they continue to do. It’s wonderful to see so many worthy projects receive funding through the Community Enhancement Programme. I know that these funds will help 116 voluntary groups continue to make a difference in their individual communities.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added,

“An important element of this year’s programme is supporting community groups as they reopen their facilities which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help these vital grassroots organisations to get back on their feet, carry out the necessary improvements together with repairs to their centres and continue with their invaluable work.”

The North Cork LCDC awarded 47 projects with funding. Ballyclough Community Centre will put the funds toward updating their emergency lighting system while Coolagown Development Group plan to purchase two age-friendly seats and picnic tables along the community village walk which will help to promote year-round health benefits.

In West Cork LCDC, 36 projects successfully applied for Community Enhancement funding to the value of €50,200. Successful groups include Dunmanway Pitch & Putt Club, which plans to purchase additional equipment in response to the increasing interest in the game, and Gaggin Community Association towards the painting of the hall.

A further 34 projects in South Cork LCDC have been successful, including Owenabue Men’s Shed receiving funds towards woodwork materials, which will assist members in their Woodwork for Beginners classes and Kilmurry Historical & Archeological Association Ltd, who plan on installing branded signage to promote the Independence Museum which will support the wider tourism sector in the area.

