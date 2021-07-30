GOLF: #WestCork SEAT dealership support young Kinsale Golfer

30 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Golf John Murphy comes on board as a SEAT brand ambassador for Finbarr Galvin Ltd – The Kinsale native drives away in an all new SEAT Leon

Cork golfer and rising star John Murphy has signed a 12-month partnership with SEAT dealer, Finbarr Galvin Ltd. Murphy who officially turned pro last month recently picked up his all new SEAT Leon from Finbarr Galvin Ltd. on the Clonakilty Road in Bandon.

The SEAT Leon remains a core model for the SEAT brand in the Irish market. The all-new fourth-generation Leon launched in 2020 and has received international accolades including AUTOBEST’s Best Buy Car of Europe 2021 and the much-coveted Golden Steering Wheel Award. The all-new SEAT Leon is the most advanced vehicle in the history of the brand and includes cutting-edge illumination technology and full connectivity. Through the SEAT Connect app, users can remotely access their vehicle’s driving data, parking position, vehicle status and close the doors with the remote lock and unlock service.

The Leon is available with both traditional petrol (TSI) and diesel (TDI) engines as well as plug-in hybrid with the new Leon e-HYBRID which handles drivers everyday needs in EV-mode, capable of up to 64km on battery power alone. Collecting the keys to his all new SEAT Leon, John Murphy commented, “I am thrilled to partner with Finbarr Galvin Ltd. and want to thank Justin and his team for their support. The Leon is an amazing car and I have been blown away by the quality of the features and in particular the level of connectivity.”

Justin Galvin, Managing Director, Finbarr Galvin Ltd. added; “We’re delighted to have John on board as an official brand ambassador for Finbarr Galvin Ltd. and look forward to supporting him as his career goes from strength to strength. The SEAT Leon continues to be an extremely popular model with our customers, and we have no doubt John will really enjoy driving it over the next year.”