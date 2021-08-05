SOCCER: Cork City FC sign Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh

5 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh has agreed his first professional contract with the club.

The 16-year-old has been in the first team squad on a couple of occasions this year, having joined from Fermoy FC in early 2019, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was pleased to have signed a professional deal

“I am really pleased to have signed my first professional contract. It has been great to be in training with the first team and I have really enjoyed the experience. It is a great opportunity for me to learn and improve, so I just want to keep working hard and progressing.”

City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, also gave his thoughts on the news, saying: