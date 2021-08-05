SOCCER: Cork City FC sign Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh

5 August 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh has agreed his first professional contract with the club.
The 16-year-old has been in the first team squad on a couple of occasions this year, having joined from Fermoy FC in early 2019, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was pleased to have signed a professional deal
“I am really pleased to have signed my first professional contract. It has been great to be in training with the first team and I have really enjoyed the experience. It is a great opportunity for me to learn and improve, so I just want to keep working hard and progressing.”
City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, also gave his thoughts on the news, saying:
“Joe is an exciting young prospect; we have enjoyed working with him over the last couple of years and look forward to continuing to do so in the future. We are very pleased to see another academy player follow the pathway into the first team and earn a professional contract with the club. Seeing a young player sign his first professional contract is a great reflection on the work being done by the coaches in both our own academy and at schoolboy level as well.”