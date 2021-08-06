SOCCER PREVIEW: Cork City FC vs Galway United

6 August 2021, Friday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City are back on the road this evening, travelling to Eamon Deacy Park to face John Caulfield’s Galway United.

It will be the second meeting of the sides this season, after the 1-1 draw in Turner’s Cross back in May. On that night, Jack Baxter fired City in front with a fantastic volley from outside the box, before Maurice Nugent equalised for Galway in the 92nd minute.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Bishopstown ahead of the game, City boss Colin Healy knows that his side are coming up against a good side on Friday: “They’re going well. They started slowly but they’ve put a good few games together and they’re going well now. They had a good result against Wexford last weekend, they’re a very strong side.”

“The boys have trained well this week, and they know they’re going into a very tough game on Friday. Every Friday is difficult at the moment, but the boys will be ready. Hopefully we can go up there, put on a good performance and get the three points.”

“We played well, in the first game against them. Jack Baxter got a great goal, but we defended poorly for their goal right at the very end. John’s teams work right until the very end, so we’ve got to be careful of that again.”

On the injury front, Healy will be without Jonas Häkkinen, after the defender was involved in a nasty collision last Friday against UCD. Gearóid Morrissey and Steven Beattie will also miss out, while Cian Bargary, who has been back on the bench in recent weeks, may feature.

The match will be broadcast on LOI TV – You can buy a season pass for €49, or purchase a single match pass for just €5.

Referee: Michael Connolly

Injury News: Gearóid Morrissey, Steven Beattie, Jonas Häkkinen

Last game: City 1-1 UCD

Last meeting: City 1-1 Galway United

League Form (League, most recent game first): D D D L L W