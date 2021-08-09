Revised COVID19 regulations are needed as the vaccination programme nears completion – says Cork MEP

9 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher had called for a complete review of all regulations and restrictions in light of the successful rollout of Ireland’s Covid 19 vaccination programme.

“We can be proud as a nation about how we, as a society, have embraced the chance to receive a vaccine.

“With this opportunity, however, must come additional freedoms.

“For nearly 18 months, we have been living under a myriad of different plans and sets of guidelines, both advisory and legally binding.

“It’s high time that these regulations are reviewed in their entirety in light of the reality on the ground.

“The HSE has said that it expects full vaccination to be completed by the end of August, and at this point, we need a new, revised and simplified set of rules that reflects the progress that has been made.

“Of course, we need to aware of the challenges that come with the Delta variant, but the people of Ireland must feel the bonus that comes from exceeding all expectations when it comes to vaccination uptake..

“The people of Ireland, especially our young people, have endured an awful lot. Particular sectors, such as the music and late night hospitality industries, as well as the arts, need to know about what happens next and crucially when.

“It’s time the Irish people, especially our young people, got to live their lives again now that we have protected our most vulnerable citizens,” concluded Kelleher.