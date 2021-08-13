Bewley’s Coffee Truck to visit Cobh

13 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bewley’s heads to Cork this summer for The Great Bewley’s Staycation – The brand new Bewley’s Airstream will visit Cobh on August 13th

Bewley’s, Ireland’s leading coffee and tea company is hitting the road this summer with The Great Bewley’s Staycation. Bewley’s is taking its brand new airstream on a trip across the country over four weeks and the next stop is Cobh. You’ll find the airstream at the Old Harbour Carpark on August 13th to treat customers with complimentary coffee, tea and treats while enjoying the best of local scenery and making the most of staycation season.

The Great Bewley’s Staycation aims to highlight the benefits of holidaying at home this year and will showcase some of Ireland’s most picturesque and unique destinations. To celebrate the launch of ‘The Great Bewley’s Staycation’, Bewley’s has announced a competition giveaway offering a chance for one lucky winner to win an exclusive Bewley’s Barista training session at Bewley’s Grafton Street as well as the opportunity to take home the ultimate coffee machine, the Sage Barista Express and a year’s supply of Caldos coffee beans.

To enter, members of the public are invited to capture a picture of themselves having a Bewley’s coffee in their favourite Irish location, uploading the shot to their Twitter, Instagram or Facebook page and tagging @bewleysireland as well as using the hashtag #TheGreatBewleysStaycation. Whether it’s a coffee by the sea or from the comfort of their home.

Commenting on the new partnership, Jason Doyle, Managing Director of Bewley’s Ireland & UK said, “We are delighted to be going on tour this summer, we are fortunate enough to live on an island with so many incredible landscapes and after the past 18 months in lockdown, we believe it is important we embrace our own surroundings and all they have to offer. We’re going to celebrate our favourite hidden gems this summer and soak in the beauty of the road less travelled with a Bewley’s tea or coffee in hand”.

For more information on the ‘Great Bewley’s Staycation’ and where it will be located throughout the four weeks please go to https://www.bewleys.com/ie/staycation or follow Bewley’s on social: