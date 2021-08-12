What’s happening in Carrigaline?

12 August 2021

By Tom Collins



Cycle Rally

The Carrigaline Lions Club Annual Cycle Rally to West Cork in aid of Marymount Hospice and the Lions Youth Centre will be held on Saturday, September 18th. The rally is designed to suit all standards with a choice of three distances: 30k, 70k and 100k. Details of registration are on wwwthegreatrailwaycycle.com. Enquiries Mark Ginn 021 437 3088.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed plan to re-erect their polytunnel in a new location, the extra ribs and new plastic has arrived on site. The walking group, last Monday August 9th, went to Currabinny Woods car park, walked to the Pier and walked back through the woods. The Shed Choir continues to practice outdoors every Tuesday and are preparing a programme for Culture Night. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Outdoor Market

The Carrigaline Outdoor Market in the GAA car park was an outstanding success again last Friday. A large team of GAA personnel laid out the trading site and organised the car parking with a one-way system in operation. The event is proving to be a great social outing where people can meet up safely and enjoy refreshments after making their purchases. The market is open from 10.00am until 2.00pm.

Pipe Band

Passers-by applauded the pipers of the Carrigaline Pipe Band as they practised outside the Band Hall on Thursday evening last and said they were delighted to hear the music of the bagpipes once again. It is hoped the drummers will be given the green light to practice indoors in the weeks ahead. The Pipe Band practice has been curtailed due to COVID-19 but the band hopes to give a full performance for the people before the year’s end. The Band is recruiting new members, beginner classes in piping and drumming commence in Mid-September subject to regulations. Enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Olympics

The modern-day Olympics and the support for our athletes has come a long way from 1952 when Carrigaline’s Marathon Olympian, Joe West, travelled alone and arrived in Helsinki with his suitcase and no one to meet him. A monument to Joe stands on Bothar Guidel. Carrigaline resident Olympian and sport therapist, (Maher Sports Therapy) Peter Maher, ran the marathon representing Canada in 1988 and 1992. In this year’s Olympics Margaret Cremen from Rochestown, whose father Declan is a native of Carrigaline, got through to the semi-finals of the lightweight double sculls with her rowing partner Aoife Casey.

Paralympian

Best wishes from all in Carrigaline to Paralympian Niamh Mc Carthy who is representing Ireland in the Paralympics in Tokyo in the Discus. Niamh who excelled at European and World stage won a silver medal in the event in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Pond Clean-Up

On Saturday last Tidy Towns with help from the Men’s Shed did a clean-up of the pond at Waterpark, where items of clothing, numerous cans and bottles were retrieved with the aid of an extended lath and nail. Another effort will be made to clean up the area next Saturday. The two water hens and six chicks continue to be a great attraction for families as they walk by. Plans are in place to locate a replica railway carriage on the green by Bothal Guidel and the painting of another mural on the gable by Boots Pharmacy. The pottery sculpture by Mick Wilkins will be unveiled on Culture Night Friday September 17th. Tidy Towns volunteers meet at HQ on Wednesdays at 7.00pm and Saturdays at 9.30am, newcomers always welcome.