FARMING: Cork farmers can have their say on the future of CAP

19 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Deadline for the public consultation extended to September 3rd

The public consultation on the draft interventions proposed for the 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan is being extended by one week and Fine Gael TD Colm Burke is encouraging Cork farmers to have their say.

Deputy Burke said: “Farmers now have until Friday 3rd September to make submissions under the consultation process for the 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan. The previous deadline was 27th August, but it has now been extended by one week by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

“It is important that all farmers in Cork have their say in what is such a crucial consultation on the future of farming in this country.

“With the impact of Brexit and the ongoing work on climate mitigation, this will be the most important CAP in living memory.

“The Government launched this consultation at the end of July and there have been a series of public meetings on it. However, we want to ensure that every farmer can have their say on how best to achieve the economic, environmental, and social objectives of the CAP.

“I am encouraging Cork farmers to make their views known. They can send a written submission marked ‘Draft interventions for CAP Strategic Plan’ to CAPStrategicPlan@agriculture.gov.ie or by post to CAP Rural Development Division, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin, D02 WK12, “ concluded. Deputy Burke.

Minister McConalogue also confirmed there will be a further widescale consultation process later in the year before the final CAP programme is sent to the European Commission for scrutiny no later than 1st January 2022.