News from Carrigaline

19 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

“CarrigAlive”

What a difference a letter makes, by changing the letter N for V in Carrigaline it becomes “CarrigAlive” which is the name of the family festival in the town from Friday September 17th to Sunday September 19th. Friday 17th is Culture Night nationwide and this year a special effort is being put in, encouraged by Cork County Council, to celebrate the night with a wide variety of exhibitions and events. A festival committee was formed at a meeting in the Lions Youth Centre on Wednesday night last August 11th. Officers elected were Mary Murphy Chairperson, Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan Hon Secretary, Liz Scott Hall Assistant Secretary, Cllr Séamus Mc Grath Hon Treasurer, Paul Mc Carthy Assistant Treasurer, PROs Barry Cogan Press and Paul Mc Carthy Social Media, Paul Harrington Covid Officer. Committee: Chris O’Brien, Fionán Cogan, Ray Murphy, Cllr Michael Paul Murtagh. In attendance was Gráinne O’Connor, Cork County Council Events Organiser.

A number of apologies were received from those who could not attend on the night. A wide-ranging discussion took place on the proposed programme and the location of events which to date are all planned to take place outdoors. A subcommittee was set up to book and arrange all the musical attractions. For Culture Night the Owenabue Arts Collective which is headquartered in the Gallery, Bridge House is planning to have art displayed in as many business premises as possible. Everyone involved in arts, crafts or culture is invited and welcome to be part of Culture Night. Enquiries Mary Murphy or any member of the committee.

Gaelic Reopens

The family owned Gaelic Bar has at last reopened for business after a long shutdown. Proprietor Pat Ahene closed due to Covid19 in March 2020, reopened for two days before the lockdown before Christmas and has remained closed since. There was a reunion on Tuesday as the doors opened and some old friends and loyal customers met for a pint.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed walking group went on a long and very pleasant walk through Tramore Park on Monday last, August 16th. They parked up by the Gaelscoil and walked the path parallel to the N20 and right to the highest point of the park from where they had an excellent view of many parts of the city. Another walk is planned for Monday next. The Shed choir met on Tuesday to practice for Culture Night, the Shedders intend to display some of their projects also on the night.

Maryville Equestrian Centre

Many wonder where all the horse boxes and lorries of all sorts and sizes go to as they travel south through Carrigaline. They are all destined for the world class Maryville Equestrian Centre at the edge of the town. July was a very busy month with competitors coming from counties throughout Ireland. During competition times events at the arena continue all day from early morning until late at night. There were no competitions during the month of August but horses and their riders did attend training sessions in the arena. The next round of competitions will take place in September.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise are gearing up for a new season of music classes beginning on Wednesday September 22nd. Enrolment of existing members will start this weekend. All classes will be given on Zoom again this season. When regulations allow and halls become available it is planned to start beginner and group classes. Meanwhile the Youth music session continues in Douglas Park from 6.30pm to 7.30pm every Wednesday night and at Blackrock Pier on Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. The branch will perform in one or two venues in Cork City on Culture Night.

Art Therapy Group

An Art Therapy Group is starting in Tracton Arts and Community Centre on Wednesday August 25th from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. The course will last for eight weeks and is being facilitated by Patrick Byrne who is a fully qualified and accredited Art Psychotherapist Professional www.patrickbyrne.ie . As an essential service provider, Patrick works under the remit of Social Care and within Covid19 guidelines and health regulation. There is absolutely no need to be good at art or drawing to partake in art therapy and no need to know anything about art. For more enquiries and information please contact Patrick Byrne in person 087 756 3936 between 10am and 11am or 7pm and 8pm. Booking in advance is essential.