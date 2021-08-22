22 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

South Cork News

With confirmation that the application on the green area between the new Aldi (former Cinema site) and long-established Douglas Court has been protected from further retail development, Labour Party Local Area Rep for Douglas Peter Horgan said now is the time to reinvent the village and suburb.

Peter Horgan said:

“The over development of standalone retail in Douglas must stop. We need to win back the Main Street which still has too many empty units. Footfall is not a problem but the over reliance of the car is. We need to see the public bike scheme extended, more areas for people to meet and enjoy Douglas. This is a golden opportunity now for City Hall To show the value of the boundary extension. Let’s protect pedestrians and vulnerable road users with more safety crossings. Let’s build on the one park let we have to ensure the green space is harnessed and utilised. Let’s win back Douglas.”