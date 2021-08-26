Approval for refurbishment works at St Anne’s Primary School, Charleville, #NorthCork

26 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Michael Moynihan has welcomed the approval for refurbishment works at St Anne’s Primary School in Charleville.

“I am delighted to welcome the confirmation from the Department of Education that approval has been issued to St Anne’s Primary School to proceed to construction on these much-needed refurbishment works”, said Deputy Moynihan.

The works will see the conversion of existing rooms into new classrooms and a special education teacher room also. These facilities will be of great benefit to the staff and pupils of the school for many years to come.

“I want to pay tribute to the hard-working management and staff of St Anne’s Primary School for advancing this project, and for their ongoing hard work and dedication to their school and the community of Charleville”, concluded Deputy Moynihan.