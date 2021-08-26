Ballymaloe foods are meeting customers face-to-face

26 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ballymaloe Foods say festival will be the first opportunity to meet customers face-to-face since 2019

Ballymaloe Foods has joined with Cook Architects as part of Design POP Cork, an architecture, design and food festival that runs from August 27th to 29th. The event celebrates creativity, collaboration and Cork city and will see Ballymaloe Foods located in Elizabeth Fort for three days.

Architects Dermot Harrington and Paul Carpenter have designed and created a special pavilion for Ballymaloe Foods that will be located within the grounds of the 17th century star-shaped fort. The pavilion is a bespoke structure that captures and represents the ethos of the food brand.

The festival is Ballymaloe Foods’ first opportunity to meet customers face-to-face since 2019. There will be product sampling giveaways from midday until 2pm each day.

Maxine Hyde, the General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods is delighted to be meeting customers in person again, “We really missed travelling to festivals and shows over the last 18 months. It’s wonderful to be able to do that again. We’ve really enjoyed partnering with Cook Architects on this project. Their design brings the story of Ballymaloe Foods and our Great Taste Award Winning products – Ballymaloe Original Relish, Ballymaloe Pickled Irish Beetroot and Ballymaloe Irish Mayonnaise to life. I hope that members of the public will get as much enjoyment out of it as we have.”

Ballymaloe is a family-run business and Maxine Hyde says architecture is as important to them as food is: “Ballymaloe Foods began with a single recipe created by my grandmother, Myrtle Allen. Her family were prominent architects in Cork for generations and designed many well-known churches, homes and buildings throughout the 19th century. We are delighted to be able to honour that tradition in some way by partnering with Cook Architects to celebrate and support the arts in Cork.”

Elizabeth Fort will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10am – 4:30pm and on Sunday from 12pm – 4pm. There will be activities between midday and 2pm each day.