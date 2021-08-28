WestCork stately home ‘Myross Wood House’ now hosts an ‘Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability’

28 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie



‘Myross Wood House’ was a Seminary, then a Retreat House run by the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart (MSC) Order from 1946 (watch an hour long video here) but closed its doors on 17 August 2020. It is situated in the village of Leap in West Cork just off the main road from Rosscarbery to Skibbereen. Since August 2021 it is home to a Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (CECAS) (their formal launch will be on Sunday 26 September 2021)

To celebrate their recent move into Myross Wood House, the newly opened Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (CECAS) have hosted West Cork’s first Sustainable Market.

The people of Leap, Union Hall and beyond were delighted to see Myross Wood House coming back to life after the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart said farewell to the landmark property last year. Young and old arrived early on a warm and sunny day to enjoy the event, which involved over 16 stalls with local West Cork makers, growers and producers who are all committed to working sustainably, and to achieving zero waste.

With locally grown food and produce on sale, there was everything from Union Hall spuds to hand-made unique jewellery and from West Cork cheese and locally produced arts and crafts to outdoor clothing and sustainable period products. There was certainly something for every taste.

Castlehaven based photographer Pete Martin of Red Door Photography was one of the stallholders “I was delighted to support this new initiative by Green Skibbereen. My approach to photography is both ethical and sustainable and it’s great to have a close to home outlet for my work that reflects that ethos.”

Green Skibbereen Chairperson Trish Lavelle was very happy with the day. “We had an estimated 300 visitors to the event over the course of the day. It was a real community gathering, with friends and neighbours having a cup of tea and a scone together outdoors in the sunshine, having the opportunity to buy some lovely food, crafts, flowers and plants and to learn how our local producers are working towards sustainability.

All we had left behind at the end of the day was a bag of compostable paper cups so everyone really respected the zero waste message. We were also very lucky to have a great bunch of volunteers without whom the event could not have taken place, so we hope this will be the first of many such occasions. Keep an eye on our social media and websites for more information about future events.”

Related video

Back on 1 February 2021, Green Skibbereen hosted an online Conference on Climate Action and Sustainability in West Cork and outlined our plans for a

Climate Action Centre based at Myross Wood House and grounds, at Leap, Co. Cork