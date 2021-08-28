Cork City Council wants your views on Climate Change #PublicConsultation

28 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council and Cork City Public Participation Network (PPN) have launched a new Community Climate Action Programme that they invite communities in Cork City to engage with. An online public information event to inform communities of the new programme will be held on Wednesday 8th September from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

In conjunction with Cork City PPN, the City Council has engaged Cork Environmental Forum to work with a number of communities across the city to draw up local Community Climate Action Plans. Cork City Council declared a Climate and Biodiversity emergency in 2019, recognising the critical need to address emissions and biodiversity loss. Acknowledging the key role all sectors need to play to address these challenges, this programme aims to help the city and its citizens deal with the current and future climate change and biodiversity crises.

The online event is an opportunity for community representatives to hear about the aims and the content of the programme, which is due to commence in October 2021. The aim of the programme is to assist communities through a series of workshops to develop a 2-3 year Climate & Biodiversity Action Plan.

Cork City Council will present on its adaptation strategy and Climate Plan aims and ambitions and resources. Cork City PPN will present on their well-being statement with a focus on climate related elements, with Cork Environmental Forum providing an outline of the programme and an overview of the application process and criteria.

Minister for the Environment, Climate & Communications Eamon Ryan, in welcoming this initiative by Cork City Council, said “I commend Cork City Council for their leadership with this programme, as community buy-in and action is very necessary to bring the changes we need at a local level. The recent report by the IPCC is a stark reminder that we have limited time in which to act to prevent more devastating impacts from climate change. We will all need to work together to achieve this.”

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher said:

‘This new programme has community at the heart of it. As Cork City Council continues to roll out initiatives to combat the threat of climate change, improving the quality of life of our citizens and visitors to the city, the role of the community has never been so valued and important in tackling climate change. I am happy to be involved in this launch and look forward to working with local communities in the future to help tackle the effects of climate change in Cork”.

As places will be limited registration is required through Eventbrite here.