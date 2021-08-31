Aldi & Deliveroo announce free delivery on groceries from selected stores, in Cork and elsewhere

31 August 2021

By Tom Collins

Standard €4.50 delivery fee waived for 4 weeks

September is a busy month for many, with children heading back to school and young adults heading off to college, it can be hard to find the time to do it all! To help make this busy period a little bit easier – Aldi and Deliveroo have partnered up to make rapid delivery of Aldi’s amazing value groceries free from 30th of August until the 26th of September!

Aldi and Deliveroo will remove the standard €4.50 delivery fee attached to all grocery orders making the contactless and convenient service even better value. Over 400 products from Aldi’s award winning range can be ordered through Deliveroo’s on-demand rapid delivery service, and will be delivered in as little as 30 minutes. The partnership’s service is available to up to 1.5 million people living in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Launched in 2020, this speedy service in as little as 30 minutes allows you to do your shop safely and conveniently without leaving the house, enabling people to get their grocery shopping to their doorstep in a contactless delivery or place an order and have it delivered to a loved one at another address. Aldi’s grocery orders can be ordered and paid for via the Deliveroo app or website.

Customers can avail of this free delivery on the app as often as they wish, with minimum and maximum order values of €25 to €75 remaining in place.

Aldi’s Deliveroo service is available within a 5km radius of 18 stores across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick. Experienced Aldi staff will select and pack the shopping, while a Deliveroo rider will deliver the shopping to the doorstep in as little as 30 minutes. For more information on the service, see www.aldi.ie/deliveroo