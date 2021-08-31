@NanoNaglePlace in Cork City reaches Tripadvisor’s top 10% percent of attractions worldwide

31 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Currently hosting the hugely popular exhibition, Changing Habits 250 Years of Convent Life, Nano Nagle Place on Douglas Street has been awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award by Trip Advisor which puts them in their top ten percent of attractions, WORLDWIDE! The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates attractions that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to visitors and Trip Advisor says that Nano Nagle Place has “in this particularly challenging year, stood out by providing great service and experiences.”

CEO of Nano Nagle place Shane Clarke says “we are delighted to win the Trip Advisor Traveller’s Choice Award. The award recognises Nano Nagle Place as being in the top 10% of top-rated attractions globally. It’s a pleasure to read and respond to the reviews we get on Trip Advisor. The reviewers consistently note the warmth of the welcome our wonderful team extend to visitors, the beauty and serenity of the site, and the powerful, uplifting story of Nano Nagle and the Presentation Sisters.”

For full details visit www.nanonagleplace.ie

About Nano Nagle Place:

Nano Nagle Place celebrates Nano Nagle’s educational, community inclusion and spiritual vision for contemporary world. Officially opened in December 2017 by ex-President of Ireland Dr Mary McAleese, Nano Nagle Place includes a fantastic heritage museum dedicated to the life of Nano Nagle; sensitively resorted architecture from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries; beautiful hidden gardens; the fabulous Good Day Deli café; a Cork focused design and gift shop; the grave of Nano Nagle; an archive for the Presentation Sisters; accommodation for three resident Sisters; and, rooms available for community, charity and business meetings. The Lantern and Cork Migrants community development projects also call Nano Nagle Place home and are testament to the vision of Nano that continues to inspire Presentation Sisters projects as they respond to the present-day reality.

Nano Nagle Place aims to be:

the best heritage centre in Cork by telling the inspirational story of Nano Nagle & the Presentation Sisters; a welcoming and inclusive oasis of beauty, ecology, reflection and spirituality a vibrant community and education facility; and a developing cultural hub celebrating and playing host to Cork’s diverse, talented & creative artists, writers, poets and musicians.

Accolades:

#1 Thing-To-Do-in-Cork-City on Trip Advisor (as at time of publication)

Retail Excellence Visitor Store of the Year 2020,

CBA – Cork Better Building Awards 2020 – Best on Tourism, Arts & Accommodation.

Junior Chamber Ireland – Friendliest Business in Cork 2019.

Nano Nagle Place is a registered charity (20077921) and is working towards full compliance of The Governance Code, a code of practice for good governance of community, voluntary and charitable organisations in Ireland.