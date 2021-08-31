Controlled drugs noticed as being missing from ambulance near Mercy Hospital, Cork City

31 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) wish to advise the public that a small quantity of controlled drugs has gone missing.

A pouch containing the drugs which is RED in colour with a grey trim (see attached photo) and has the National Ambulance Service crest on it was noticed missing by a NAS crew while on duty in the Grenville place area (which is near the Mercy University Hospital) of Cork City this evening.

The pouch is hand size and has CD Rx A42 printed on the front.

An Garda Síochána have been advised of the missing drugs and are liaising with National Ambulance Service.

The NAS is seeking the public’s help in locating the missing pouch.

If located please do not touch the contents, contact the nearest Garda Station or the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork City, T12 HH64, at 021 494 3330

Alternatively, contact the National Ambulance Service directly via the National Emergency Operations Centre at 01 463 1380