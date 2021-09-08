Bishopstown Credit Union becomes Bishopstown GAA’s Main Sponsor

8 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bishopstown Credit Union are to become the main sponsor of Bishoptown GAA club.

The partnership will see Bishopstown Credit Union’s logo proudly displayed on the club’s team jerseys. There is a long connection between Bishopstown Credit Union and the club.

Speaking at the recent launch, Philip Hosford CEO of Bishopstown Credit Unit said:

“It is a partnership between two organisations that very much compliment each other, both having a similar background and ethos. Bishopstown GAA club is a fundamental part of the local community and Bishopstown Credit Union is very much at the heart of the community and wants to support the local community by offering sponsorship and support to sports clubs, schools, local associations and societies through the Community Development Fund.”

Alan O’Sullivan, secretary of Bishopstown GAA commented that

“Bishopstown GAA couldn’t be happier that they have partnered up with Bishopstown Credit Union as they are at the center of the community and help people and clubs within the locality through good and bad times and is seen as a leader in the community and that is a fantastic fit for us. The sponsorship is hugely beneficial to the club.”