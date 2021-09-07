Leading Business Coach to Deliver Masterclass at Network Cork Event

7 September 20201

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Leading US executive business coach, management consultant and leadership trainer Walt Hampton will be the keynote speaker at the next Network Ireland Cork webinar on Wednesday, 8 September. The Doing Less, Making More & Having More Fun online masterclass will guide attendees on leadership, goal achievement and lifestyle design. Taking place from 6.30pm-9pm, registration is free for members and €22.20 for non-members at https://networkcorkseptember2021.eventbrite.ie.

Speaking ahead of the webinar, Walt Hampton, Founder of Summit Success International, a global personal and professional development firm, said: “For many of us, the past year and a half has seen ‘time’ stand still with no progression made — whether that is still being stuck in the same negative work-life balance or not taking that leap and kickstarting a new business venture. It has never been more obvious that we can’t manage time, no matter how much we try. What we need to do instead is [to] become better masters of ourselves — that is something we do have control over.

“I’m privileged to be able to support people grow their businesses and have great lives, and at the Network Ireland Cork masterclass I want to empower attendees to take charge of themselves and master the very limited time available to all of us.”

The Doing Less, Making More & Having More Fun online masterclass is part of a series of webinars by Network Ireland Cork launched to support members virtually during the pandemic. It will also include breakout room networking sessions, allowing attendees to make new connections.

Network Ireland Cork’s president Barbara Nugent added: “September is considered as one of the ‘months of changes’. We want our upcoming event to be a time for self-reflection, and Walt will be a dynamic speaker and facilitator on this, inspiring and empowering attendees to achieve their highest potential. As an honorary Cork man — having a semi-permanent home in Castletownshend — we look forward to hearing his incredible insights on career and job success and goal achievement.”

Network Ireland Cork, a not-for-profit organisation for women in business and the arts, is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country. For more information visit www.networkireland.ie/cork