ARMED ROBBERY of Post Office in village newsagent at Ballinhassig

11 September 2021, Saturday

By Tom Collins

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to the public for information in relation to a robbery that took place at a business premises in Ballinhassig, Co. Cork on Thursday afternoon, 9th September 2021.

At approximately 3.55pm, two masked men entered the Post Office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money. One man was armed with a shotgun and the second man was armed with a machete. The men fled the scene in a grey Citroen C3 vehicle, which is believed to have been driven by a third male.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspected offenders drove in the direction of Spur Hill / Liberty Hill. At approximately 4.20pm, the grey Citroen C3 vehicle was located alight in a field near Spur Hill.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Anyone who was on Spur Hill Road in Ballinhassig between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone who may have seen the Citroen C3 set alight in the Spur Hill area is also asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Any road users who were travelling on the Spur Hill Road and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.