Culture Night in Cork County

12 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Culture Night is returning to Cork County on Friday 17th of September, with over 70 family friendly free events throughout Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, Mallow, Midleton and the surrounding areas. Culture Night is a national initiative by the Arts Council of Ireland and is being delivered locally by Cork County Council.

Hundreds of creative volunteers, performers, writers and artists will bring the annual celebration of creativity back into Cork towns and villages, as Culture Night returns after last year’s successful mix of online and on location events. This year will see an increase in the number of in person events, exhibitions and workshops in a variety of venues and in line with government Covid 19 guidelines.

Welcoming Culture Night 2021, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said;

“Culture Night plays such an important role in our communities, connecting people with the incredible knowledge and talent of local cultural workers and with their own creativity and imagination. Last years transition to a blended Culture Night of online activities and on-site resources was a testament to the importance of the event and the resilience and adaptability of the sector. This year, I greatly welcome the opportunity to join fellow Cork County residents in celebrating culture on our doorsteps together, safely. Let’s make this Culture Night a great opportunity to ‘Come Together Again’.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty said;

“The Arts and Culture Sector has faced immense challenges in the past year, and their resilience in the face of adversity is nothing short of outstanding. In supporting Culture Night, we in Cork County Council wish to affirm that we support the incredible work done to preserve and interpret culture here, for the benefit of all in our community and we will continue to enable residents to connect with the sector through the work of our Library and Arts Services.”

Grainne O’Connor, Cork County Culture Night Co-ordinator added;

“We are a big county and we are delivering a big programme of events for Culture Night. Coming together again safely is what we all yearn for and September 17th offers an opportunity for us to get out and about and experience first had the incredible creativity in our communities. Mark the date in your diary, make a cuppa and have a look at the programme online. There is sure to be something to interest you, your friends and family.”

Visit www.culturenightcorkcounty.ie