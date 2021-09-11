CRIME IN THE CITY CENTRE: Gardai investigating daytime assault on Oliver Plunkett Street

11 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda station are investigating an incident that occurred on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork yesterday evening, Friday 10th September 2021 between 6p.m. and 7.30p.m.

A male, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Oliver Plunkett Street between 6p.m. and 7.30p.m. on Friday evening 10th September, 2021 and may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have been in the area of Grand Parade/Oliver Plunkett Street and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.