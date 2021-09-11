Community Award for Cork LGBT+ Running Club

11 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Frontrunners Cork has been chosen as “The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award” winner for June. The club provides a safe space for runners within the LGBT+ community to meet and run.

Frontrunners Cork was established in September 2018 and is part of Cork’s Gay Project. The club holds twice-weekly runs on Saturday morning and Monday evening from Kennedy Quay and Kennedy Park. They cater for runners of all abilities and typically complete 3km, 5km and 10km routes.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher presented members of the Frontrunners Cork committee with the trophy. He said, “I am delighted to see Frontrunners receive recognition for the positive value and impact that they bring to our Community. Groups, such as the Frontrunners are so important for the LGBT+ community and I would like to congratulate them on receiving the Community Spirit Award. I hope that by winning this award, it will highlight the group for perhaps people who may not have been aware of it before now and encourage more people to join”.

Frontrunners Cork is the sixth monthly winner of the award which was established to honour volunteers who are making a significant contribution to their community. It sees a group or individual chosen every month with an overall winner selected at the end of the year. It is open to community groups and organisations in Cork from first-responders to community centres, victim support services to sports groups and those volunteering in the health and disability sectors.

Deputy General Manager of the Cork International Hotel Eoghan Murphy, added, “Frontrunners Cork is a very worthy recipient of the monthly award. We want these awards to reflect the diversity that is present in every community in Cork. The club provides a safe, welcome and accessible outlet for members of the LGBT+ community and is the first step to joining sports clubs and groups for many people. Covid-19 and the lockdowns showed that this club is more than an exercise group. It is wonderful to see the running pods back in action allowing runners to reconnect and enjoy the social and solidarity elements again.”

The awards, which are sponsored by The Carrigdhoun Newspaper and Gerald McCarthy Giftware, take in a large geographical area in South Cork stretching from Rochestown, Douglas and Togher to Kinsale, Crosshaven and Passage West.

The judging panel comprises a mixture of public and private sector representatives from the community.

The judging panel for this award was:

Carmel Lonergan – General Manager Cork International Hotel Nicola Radley – Senior Executive Officer, Municipal District Operations & Rural Development at Cork County Council Aisling Killilea – Bank of Ireland Manager Carrigaline and Douglas Vincent O’Donovan – The Carrigdhoun Jack White – The Carrigdhoun

Nominations are open now at https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/community-spirit-awards/