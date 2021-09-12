Casey’s Furniture celebrates 100 years in business

12 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Casey’s Furniture, one of Ireland’s oldest and largest furniture retailers, is celebrating 100 years in business

While very few companies in any industry have withstood the test of time to celebrate their centennial, Casey’s is proud to be one of just a couple furniture companies to claim this distinction.

From small beginnings, John Casey established the business in Cork in 1921, supplying furniture to local residents after the burning of Cork, which decimated a large part of the city in 1920. Now under the leadership of grandsons Peter and David Casey, the business delivers to homes throughout Ireland and is widely recognised for providing superb quality and stylish home furnishings as well as exceptional service to customers.



Another loyal member of their team, William Scannell, who started with the business 52 years ago at the age of 14, also came along for the special anniversary. He said he was recommended to Jim Casey for the job by his neighbour. Commenting on his lifelong service to the business, William said, “The customer was always the number one priority. I served generations of families at one time. You don’t get that repeat generational customers without exceptional service.”

Peter Casey Managing Director of Casey’s Furniture said, “We are a big family at Caseys and are lucky to have multiple generations of tradespeople and retail staff work with the company over the past 100 years. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we are reflecting on how privileged we are to have outstanding, loyal staff and customers. This year we want to take the opportunity to thank them for their continued confidence.

“I’m proud to say that Caseys has always delivered quality and interesting products, superior support services, and best-in-class customer service. That’s a model we plan to continue into our next 100 years. We will also put an added emphasis on sustainability and hope to continue to grow throughout the country.”

To further celebrate, Caseys have also launched an exclusive 100 year range and their Centenary event will start on 16 September 2021. You can also pick up limited-edition locally produced anniversary candles in store for €20: the 1921 edition and the 2021 edition. The celebrations will span for the remainder of the year as the company highlights key moments in its history and undertakes a number of charity projects.

Visit Casey’s at their multi-award winning stores – the original historic store in Cork on Oliver Plunkett Street or their purpose-built showroom in Raheen in Limerick. Or see caseys.ie for nationwide deliveries.